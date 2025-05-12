Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 540,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $36,997,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Globalstar by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 13,050,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSAT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globalstar

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,337.76. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III acquired 209,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,718,975.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 790,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,792,984.44. The trade was a 36.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 259,546 shares of company stock worth $5,784,726 and sold 34,257 shares worth $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.