Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PMT stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

