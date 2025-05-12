Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

