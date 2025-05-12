Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.31. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.