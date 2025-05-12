IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

View Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.