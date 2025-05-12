Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Marqeta by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 80,161 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 956,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.41. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

