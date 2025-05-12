Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,741 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 882,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 377,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 276,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,319.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,829,000 after purchasing an additional 205,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Maximus Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:MMS opened at $75.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

