Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 606,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 583,153 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 730,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.59 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

