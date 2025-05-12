Northern Trust Corp Acquires 37,639 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,639 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $27,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in CoreCivic by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

