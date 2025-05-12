Northern Trust Corp Acquires 47,751 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $53.85 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

