Northern Trust Corp Acquires 57,610 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $29,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yelp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,932.72. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

