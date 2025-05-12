Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 387,048 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Hillenbrand by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

