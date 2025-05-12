Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $28,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Trustmark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.3%

Trustmark stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

