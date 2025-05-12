Northern Trust Corp Buys 25,173 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Goosehead Insurance worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220,267 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 83,028 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,737,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,971 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $3,066,757.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,492,980.55. The trade was a 18.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,893 shares of company stock worth $40,459,016. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSHD opened at $102.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 142.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

