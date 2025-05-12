Northern Trust Corp Buys 290,134 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,134 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $8.72 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organon & Co. news, VP Daniel Karp purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,348.88. This represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

