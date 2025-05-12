Northern Trust Corp Has $27.31 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Renasant were worth $27,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 788,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,088,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,757.92. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNST opened at $33.82 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

