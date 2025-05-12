Northern Trust Corp Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $27,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Materion by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Materion by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Materion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MTRN opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.55 and a beta of 0.85. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

