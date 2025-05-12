Northern Trust Corp Has $28.07 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.