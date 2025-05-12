Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alight were worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Stock Down 0.5%

Alight stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Alight Announces Dividend

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALIT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alight

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

