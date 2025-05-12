Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,844 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.73. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

