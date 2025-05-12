Northern Trust Corp Purchases 240,767 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 240,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Uranium Energy worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

