Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.54% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $54.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

