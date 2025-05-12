Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,761 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Energizer worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 100.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 48.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Energizer

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.