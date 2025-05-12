Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,817 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Axcelis Technologies worth $27,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,158,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after acquiring an additional 290,678 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 313,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

