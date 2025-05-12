Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WaFd were worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get WaFd alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 983.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WaFd Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.