OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $54,789,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at $30,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,255,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 845,117 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 461,902 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 877.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 452,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 406,298 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OSW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $18.78 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

