Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Orbit International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT remained flat at $3.02 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. Orbit International has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.11.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

