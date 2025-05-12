Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.
Orbit International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT remained flat at $3.02 during midday trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. Orbit International has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.11.
Orbit International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tech Bears Should Jump on These 3 Inverse ETFs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Reasons the Rebound in Microchip Technology Stock Is Real
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Rocket Lab: Earnings Miss But Neutron Momentum Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.