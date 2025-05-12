Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Pacira BioSciences worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

