Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 60.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Premier Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Premier Financial by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

PFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

