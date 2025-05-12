Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,152 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 576,732 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $7.75 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 298.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.