Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 6,815 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 824.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 554,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 173.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 297,296 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,836.18. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,043 shares of company stock worth $327,338. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 348.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.