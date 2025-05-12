Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,571,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,283,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,377,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,146,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,720,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.