Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 126,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $864.74 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.