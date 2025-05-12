Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Bancshares by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

