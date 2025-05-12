Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,428 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 117,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

