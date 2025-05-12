Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 8,092 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.