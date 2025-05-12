Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of AMERISAFE worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $898.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.41.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

