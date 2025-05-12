Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,344.40. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.6%

UMH stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 133.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

