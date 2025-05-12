Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WS. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Worthington Steel by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Worthington Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

NYSE WS opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

