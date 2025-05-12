Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $714,000 Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 141,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 66,934 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 246,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 200,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

