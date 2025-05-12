Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLOP opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.03. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Net Lease Office Properties ( NYSE:NLOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

