Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $835,000 Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 459,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 156,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 716,613 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.