Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $857,000 Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.