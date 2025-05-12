Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

