Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $794,000 Investment in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Gambling.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,320.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 315,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 323,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 269,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 1,631.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 129,279 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Featured Articles

