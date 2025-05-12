Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,434 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Hippo worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hippo by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hippo news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $354,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 486,814 shares in the company, valued at $14,068,924.60. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $69,916.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,632.96. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hippo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.49. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

