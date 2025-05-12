Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,066 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 349.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 5,700.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 108,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,952,611.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,182,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,806,590.20. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,742,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,407,543 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAA. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $958.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.65. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

