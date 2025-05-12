Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Xerox were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xerox alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,888,000 after acquiring an additional 199,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $694.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -4.74%.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.