Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.31. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $116.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,505.66. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,714.50. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,543 shares of company stock worth $4,673,568. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

