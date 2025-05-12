Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of OneSpan worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

OneSpan Price Performance

OSPN opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

OneSpan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

OneSpan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.